Inmates on the run after escape in Gallipolis, Ohio

Gallipolis, OHIO – (WOWK) Two inmates are on the run after escaping from a transport vehicle in Gallipolis. 

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office says Brynn Martin and Jesse Partlow escaped in the area of Norris Northrup Dodge on State Route 7 in Gallipolis.  They ran away wearing orange jail-issues uniforms and arm and leg shackles.  They were last seen running towards the Gallia-Meigs Airport. 

Police are on scene searching the area right now.  If you’ve seen these men, please call 911 and let police know where they are. 

Both men were being held for probation violations and failure to appear warrants. 

