‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 15-16

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.

  • Gov. Jim Justice, R-West Virginia
  • Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Nominee for Governor of West Virginia
  • West Virginia State Superintendent Clayton Burch
  • Fred Albert, President, WV American Federation of Teachers

Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:

WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)

9 a.m.

WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)

10 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg

8:30 a.m. Sunday

WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg

10 a.m. Sunday

WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle

11  a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday

WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield

10 a.m. Sunday

