‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 13-14, 2020

 (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the West Virginia primary election.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14.

Guests include: 

  • Dr. Robert Rupp, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College 
  • West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner 
  • Former Secretary of State of West Virginia Natalie Tennant

