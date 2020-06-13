‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 13-14, 2020

(WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the West Virginia primary election.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14.
Guests include:
- Dr. Robert Rupp, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College
- West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner
- Former Secretary of State of West Virginia Natalie Tennant
