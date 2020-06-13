‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 13-14, 2020

(WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the West Virginia primary election.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14.

Guests include:

Dr. Robert Rupp, a political science professor at West Virginia Wesleyan College

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner

Former Secretary of State of West Virginia Natalie Tennant

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories