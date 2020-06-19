‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 20-21, 2020

(WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020.
Guests include:
Amy Grady, Republican candidate for West Virginia Senate District 4
Bruce Ashworth, Democratic candidate for West Virginia Senate District 4
Marshall Wilson, Independent candidate for WV Governor
A recap of WOWK 13 News special report: ‘My Lost Moment: The Class of 2020’
