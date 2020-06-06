‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for June 6-7, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Republican primary for Governor of West Virginia.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Republican candidates for Governor of West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice

Woody Thrasher

Michael Folk

Also appearing on the show is Rev. Matthew Watts from Grace Bible Church.

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

