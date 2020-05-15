“Inside West Virginia Politics” guests for May 16-17, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) – “Inside West Virginia Politics” will feature highlights from our live town hall, “Opening West Virginia,” Saturday, May, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Interviews include:

  • WV Gov. Jim Justice
  • Ohio Delegate Erikka Storch
  • WV Senator Joe Manchin
  • WVU President Gordon Gee
  • WV COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh
  • WV Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Paula Jean Swearengin  and Richard Ojeda

The West Virginia Primary is June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss