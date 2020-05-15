“Inside West Virginia Politics” guests for May 16-17, 2020

(WOWK) – “Inside West Virginia Politics” will feature highlights from our live town hall, “Opening West Virginia,” Saturday, May, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Interviews include:
- WV Gov. Jim Justice
- Ohio Delegate Erikka Storch
- WV Senator Joe Manchin
- WVU President Gordon Gee
- WV COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh
- WV Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Paula Jean Swearengin and Richard Ojeda
The West Virginia Primary is June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.
