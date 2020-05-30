‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 30-31, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Democratic primary for governor and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
- Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- Stephen Smith, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- Richie Robb, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate
The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.
Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Explosion at SpaceX South Texas facility caught on camera
- Live updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.
- Hotel industry hits record breaking low at local and national level
- 2 men, 1 of them naked, arrested after being caught in a home with two juveniles
- Emergency crews on scene at Ironton structure fire
- Juveniles suspected in St. Albans vehicle break-ins
- Marshall University to resume in-person classes in fall with calendar adjustments
- Kentucky sees some increase in cases of COVID-19
- Inpatient and supporting services to be shuttered at Bluefield Regional Medical Center
- Charleton city employees receive mask donation from U.S. Conference of Mayors