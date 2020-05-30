Live Now
Updates: George Floyd protests grow in cities across the U.S.

‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 30-31, 2020

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Democratic primary for governor and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31.

  • Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • Stephen Smith, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
  • Richie Robb, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate

The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories