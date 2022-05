CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses local Primary results, gas prices, and more.

STAY IN THE KNOW: Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

In Segments One and Two Mark Curtis discusses primary results with political analyst Tom Sussman, TSG Consulting.

In Segments Three and Four, Mark Curtis talks business with Nora Myers, Executive Director of WV Women’s Business Center.