$1 Million donation to Wesleyan for Undergrad fellowship research

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, John McCuskey, a former member of the House of Delegates and a well-known Charleston lawyer, discusses his recent $1 million donation to Wesleyan University, his alma mater. 

McCuskey says he wants to see what his donation can accomplish. The donation will help fund fellowship programs for research in the science fields for undergraduates.  

