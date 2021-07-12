13 News Reporter Erin Noon shares her own experience with COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, 13 News Reporter Erin Noon discusses her experience contracting COVID-19.

Noon says two weeks before she was eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, she contracted the virus.

“All of a sudden, I started feeling symptomatic…The cough was probably my worst symptom, to be honest. And then that night — well, I got tested, and it came back positive, so I was pretty shaken up just trying to stay calm and everything.” Erin Noon, 13 News Reporter

Noon says she then began vomiting throughout the night and eventually drove herself to the emergency room. She says because of COVID-19, her body went into diabetic ketoacidosis, a severe complication of diabetes that occurs when your body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. The condition develops when your body can’t make enough insulin. Noon is a Type 1 diabetic.

She spent two days in the Intensive Care Unit.

Noon encourages young people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “if you have any doubt in your mind, I mean, this could really take a toll on your health, on the people around you, as well. It’s a really scary thing. So I am saying if you have any kind of hesitancy, go out and get that vaccine.”

