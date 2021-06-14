1,500 people to lose jobs in Morgantown

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Josh Sword of the West Virginia AFL-CIO discusses the Labor Rally that happened at the State’s Capitol on Tuesday, June 8, regarding the Viatris plant closing up in Morgantown.

“1,500 people are getting ready to lose a good job at the end of next month,” said Sword.

During one of his press briefings, Governor Jim Justice said that he had been in touch with the company. The company said we’re not going to listen; we’re not open to staying here and keep the doors open. According to 13 News Political Mark Curtis, the governor has the commerce secretary out trying to find a suitable company or business to take that factory or plant and use it for something else.

