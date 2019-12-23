2019 Inside West Virginia Politics Holiday Special

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we talk about the holiday season in the Mountain State, the annual Joyful Night Celebration, and the reason for the season.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Gov. & First Lady Justice talk 2019 Holiday Season

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R) and First Lady Cathy Justice talk about the holiday season in the Mountain State.

West Virginia Curator of Arts, Culture and History talks annual Joyful Night Celebration

Randall Reid-Smith the Curator for the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History talks about the annual Joyful Night Celebration and the history of the decorations at the Governor’s Mansion.

Faith Leaders discuss the reason for the season

Canon Donald Vinson of St. John’s Episcopal Church and Rabbi Victor Urecki of B’nai Jacob Synagogue discuss the reason for the season