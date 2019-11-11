2019 Inside West Virginia Politics Veterans Day Special

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look a look at the issues that are important to veterans in West Virginia and the services offered to them in the Mountain State.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

Attorney for Clarksburg VA Victims gives Update on Investigation

Tony O’Dell, an attorney for victims at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, gives an update on the investigation into the homicides and suspicious deaths.

Ret. Capt. James McCormick talks issues impacting veterans in West Virginia

Capt. James McCormick, U.S. Army (Ret.), talks about the Clarksburg VA investigation, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and issues impacting veterans in West Virginia.

West Virginia Veterans Affairs Secretary Davis discusses services available to veterans

Secretary of West Virginia Veterans Affairs Dennis Davis talks about the services available to veterans in West Virginia

AARP of West Virginia discusses National Family Caregivers Month

President of AARP of West Virginia Rich Stonestreet talks about how November is National Family Caregivers Month and what resources they provide.