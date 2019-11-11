2019 Inside West Virginia Politics Veterans Day Special

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look a look at the issues that are important to veterans in West Virginia and the services offered to them in the Mountain State.
Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast
Attorney for Clarksburg VA Victims gives Update on Investigation
Tony O’Dell, an attorney for victims at the Clarksburg VA Medical Center, gives an update on the investigation into the homicides and suspicious deaths.
Ret. Capt. James McCormick talks issues impacting veterans in West Virginia
Capt. James McCormick, U.S. Army (Ret.), talks about the Clarksburg VA investigation, the Military Order of the Purple Heart, and issues impacting veterans in West Virginia.
West Virginia Veterans Affairs Secretary Davis discusses services available to veterans
Secretary of West Virginia Veterans Affairs Dennis Davis talks about the services available to veterans in West Virginia
AARP of West Virginia discusses National Family Caregivers Month
President of AARP of West Virginia Rich Stonestreet talks about how November is National Family Caregivers Month and what resources they provide.