2019 TechConnect West Virginia Coding and Cyber Summit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take the show to TechConnect West Virginia’s 2019 Coding and Cyber Summit in Charleston. We take a look at the technology jobs in and coming to the Mountain State, and the programs available to help people fill those jobs.

Inside West Virginia Politics

Anne Barth, the Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia

In segment 1, we talk to Anne Barth, the Executive Director of TechConnect West Virginia.

Bernie McKay, the Chief Public Policy Officer for Intuit

In segment 2, we talk to Bernie McKay, the Chief Public Policy Officer for Intuit.

Josh Spence, the CTO for West Virginia

In segment 3, we talk to Josh Spence, the Chief Technology Officer for the state of West Virginia.

Matt Turner from West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission

In segment 4, we talk to Matt Turner, the Executive Vice Chancellor for Administration for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

