2022 candidate filing period for West Virginia primary election announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Secretary of State Mac Warner announced the January filing period for candidates planning to run for office in the primary election in May 2022.

The press release says that beginning on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, candidates can file their Certificate of Announcement with the Secretary of State’s office or the county clerk’s office.

Candidates for federal, statewide, legislative and judicial, excluding magistrates, offices and individuals running in multiple counties are required to find the certificate with the Secretary of State’s office. All other candidates file at their respective county clerk’s office.

Candidates can file in person at the Secretary of State’s Office in Charleston during regular business hours or from 8:30 a.m. to midnight on the last day to file. They can file at the North Central WV Business Hub or the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub. They can also mail their certificate and fee to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office by USPS and need to be received or postmarked during the filing period, according to the press release.

Candidates must file their paperwork and pay the filing fee before 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

Offices on the ballot for the 2022 primary election include:

U.S. House of Representatives

State Senate

House of Delegates, county commissions

county boards of education

conservation district supervisors

Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District

political party executive committees for state, congressional, delegate, senatorial and county district

any vacancies for unexpired terms that are to be filled

They say that candidates are responsible for determining their eligibility to run for and hold public office and that election officials “generally” have no authority to reject a Certificate of Announcement.

They say general eligibility requirements for most candidates must be eligible to register to vote, the proper age for the office on or before the 2022 general election and must be resident of the district where applicable.

Candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives, State Senate, or House of Delegates need to make sure that they file to run in the correct district due to legislative redistricting in 2021, according to the press release.