CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about what to expect from the upcoming West Virginia Legislative Session, a bill to introduce child care tax credits and what legislation is looking to focus on.

In Segment One, we talk to House Speaker Roger Hanshaw (R-Clay) about his expectations for the West Virginia Legislative Session’s top priorities.

In Segment Two, we talk to State Senator and Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) about what he hopes will be covered during the West Virginia Legislative Session.

In Segment Three, we talk to State Senator and Minority Leader Mike Woelfel (D-Cabell) about a bill to fight against the high cost of child care.

We end today’s episode with Delegate and Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell) to discuss his priorities in the House of Delegates.