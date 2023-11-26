CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we set aside the politics to instead show our thanks to four West Virginia organizations that help out around the Mountain State.

In Segment One, we talk to Dr. Angie Settle, RN, executive director of West Virginia Health Right, about the role of Health Right during the gas outage on Charleston’s West Side.

In Segment Two, we talk to John Roberts Candidate, executive director of Mountain Mission, about the titular mission of the organization.

In Segment Three, we talk to Caitlin Cook, director of advocacy and public policy for Mountaineer Food Bank, about the work they do and the people they reach.

We end today’s episode with Margaret O’Neal, president of United Way of Central West Virginia, about what the organization has done to help with the West Side gas outage.