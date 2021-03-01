A closer look at the current proposal to remove the state income tax

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Delegate Jason Barrett (R-Berkeley) stops by to continue the discussion on West Virginia Governor Jim Justice’s proposal to repeal the state income tax. Barrett says while he does think removing the tax would help working West Virginians, the governor’s plan is a bit “aggressive” and “may be too large of a bite of the apple too quickly.”

He says he believes the finance committees for the House of Delegates and the State Senate can create an economically responsible plan to phase out the income tax. Barrett also tells us he is getting questions and concerns on the current proposal, which would include increasing the state sales tax, from West Virginians who want a better understanding of the proposal.

Barrett also shares his concerns that several counties are not receiving enough vaccine doses, especially in Berkeley, Morgan and Jefferson counties.