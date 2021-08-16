A new recovery center to help with opioid addiction

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Rep. Carol Miller, Congresswoman from WV’s 3rd District, discusses West Virginia’s opioid problem. Earlier this week, Miller toured the New Lotus Recovery Facility in Boone County. She says there may be more clinics to open in West Virginia.

“Recovery is such an important part of getting over addiction, period,” said Miller. “Because you have rehab and recovery. The tough physical part of rehab, then you have to go into the multilayer part of recovery, which goes with you.”

Miller also discusses babies born addicted to drugs, how schools react to those children affected years later, and how that affects communities.