AARP pushes for nursing home transparency amid pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Jane Marks, president of AARP West Virginia begins by sharing her condolences for CPD Patrolman Cassie Johnson’s loved ones. She says they feel the impact of the tragedy because, the AARP works closely with police to prevent frauds and scams, but they are also grieving as members of the community Johnson bravely served.

Marks also talks about what the organization wants to see in Congress this year, such as transparency about COVID-19 in nursing homes. Marks says while the Mountain State has done well in reporting this information and making it available to the public, not all states have provided this information.

She also says they want to make sure families have access to virtual visitation with residents to prevent social isolation and because residents want to see their loved ones.