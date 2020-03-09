AARP WV State Director Gaylene Miller talks prescription drug affordability, legislation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, AARP WV State Director Gaylene Miller discusses with us some of the legislation going back and forth at the capitol, including prescription drug affordability and transparency, and helping both senior citizens and their family caregivers.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories