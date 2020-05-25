ACE Adventure Resort talks Mountain State tourism

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Haynes Mansfield, marketing director of ACE Adventure Resort reflects on the importance of tourism to the Mountain state, details some of the new restrictions and practices that are in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and tells us about some employment opportunities in the industry.

