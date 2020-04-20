Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis on business climate amid COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis tells us about the business climate amid COVID-19, and that, surprisingly, people are actually still wanting to start businesses in the Mountain state right now, regardless.
She says even with all this going on, there are resources available, including Advantage Valley’s recent FASTER WV Initiative, and tells you where you can find all the information you need.
