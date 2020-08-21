American Federation of Teachers WV chapter president has concerns for teachers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of American Federation of Teachers, explains his concerns for teaches as schools reopen, why not testing everyone for COVID before going back to school would be a catastrophe, and how teachers are handling the online learning needed to help stop the spread of the virus.

