An extra level of the state courts and a ‘compromised budget’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -Lacie Pierson, reporter for the Charleston Gazette-Mail, and Steven Adams, Capitol Correspondent for Ogden Newspapers, return for a discussion on the Mountain State’s 2021 legislative session.

Pierson discusses the legislature’s approval of an Intermediate Court of Appeals in the Mountain State. She called the decision “a long time coming,” as the state is one of only a handful without a middle court.

Adams talks about the state’s budget, which he called a “compromised budget” as it takes money from higher education institutions, particularly Marshall and West Virginia University. He says the compromise is that this does put money in other areas, and the surplus the state expects at the end of the fiscal year would backfill the funds. It also included a 1.5% cut to state agencies due to the proposed, and failed, state income tax plan. However, while the income tax plan failed, that cut remained in the budget.