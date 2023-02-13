CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about House Bill 2007, education in the legislature and lawsuits.

In Segment One, we talk to people who are for the gender-affirming treatment bill passing. We talk to Del. Geoff Foster (R-Putnam), Del. Mike Honaker (R-Greenbrier) and Del. Larry Kump (R-Berkeley).

In Segment Two, we talk to Andrew Schneider of Fairness West Virginia, who is against the bill passing.

Fred Albert, President of AFT West Virginia, is on in Segment Three to talk about education in the legislature.

We end today’s episode with the question “are there too many lawsuits in West Virginia, especially in the Kanawha Valley?” Greg Thomas with WV Citizens Against Lawsuit Abuse is in the studio to talk about it.