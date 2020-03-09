Attorney Rusty Webb talks Huntington, Cabell trial against opioid manufacturers

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Attorney Rusty Webb tells us about the Huntington and Cabell County trial against opioid manufacturers, with emphasis on the ultimate outcome he’d like to see as a result of the case.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Disabled hunter overcomes challenges and receives national recognition
- Protesters clash against TC Energy over pipeline
- Marshall University extends international travel ban, establishes travel registry
- Dolly Parton wants to be on the cover of Playboy
- Marshall Co. man charged with sexual abuse, burglary in Barbour Co. after troopers find him unconscious with his pants down in woman’s bedroom
- Gov. Cuomo introduces NYS-branded hand sanitizer as number of positive cases grows to 142
- South Carolina PD searching for missing 15-year-old
- Coronavirus in Ohio: 3 test positive for COVID-19
- Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear: 3/9
- Son accused of shoving 78-year-old father off cliff in west Austin