Attorney Tony O’Dell talks Clarksburg VA lawsuit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, West Virginia Attorney Tony O’Dell talks about the progress in the Clarksburg VA Medical Center investigation, including the first lawsuit filed on behalf of one of the affected families and the significance of the person of interest to the case.

