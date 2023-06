CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we go “back to the island” with an island-themed fundraiser for CAMC.

In Segment One, we talk to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) about the HALT Fentanyl Act.

In Segment Two, we talk to Del. Daniel Linville (R-Cabell) about economic development.

In Segment Three, we talk to Seth Distefano, West Virginia Center on Budget & Policy.

We end today’s episode on an island with Rodney Queen, CAMC Foundation.