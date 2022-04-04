CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss basketball, new television shows, labor unions and more.

In Segment One, WOWK-TV Sports Director Cassidy Wood talks to Coach Kim Stephens, Glenville State University Women’s Basketball Coach, about their historic win.

Mark Curtis talks to Maj. General William Crane in Segment Two about Military Retiree Appreciation Day.

Mark discusses the premiere of the only network television show that originates from West Virginia, Barnwood Builders on the Magnolia Network, with the host, Mark Bowe.

To end today’s show, Mark talks to Ken Hall, President of WV Teamsters 175, about labor issues.