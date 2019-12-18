Big Issues for the 2020 Legislative Session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — On this week’s episode, we take a look at some of the issues that are important to and will be pushed by groups in the 2020 West Virginia Legislative session.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

West Virginia Education Association talks what bills they want in 2020

Dale Lee, the West Virginia Education Association President, talks about the previous teachers strikes and what they want to see passed in the 2020 legislative session.

Fairness West Virginia talks Fairness Act and 2020 Legislative Session

Andrew Schneider, Executive Director of Fairness West Virginia, talks about the Fairness Act which would ban discrimination in hiring, access to housing and public spaces for LGBTQ people in West Virginia.

West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy talks taxes and budgets in the Mountain State

Seth DiStefano, Policy Outreach Director for the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy, talks about the state budget, multiple taxes in the Mountain State, and the 2020 Legislative Session.

Cardinal Institute talks important issues for 2020 Legislative Session

Garrett Ballengee, the Executive Director of the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy, talks about what issues are important to them in the upcoming legislative session.