Big Senate races and improving economic recovery in the Mountain State

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics, we discuss two of the big races for West Virginia State Senate, how to improve education in the state, and economic recovery throughout the Mountain State.

Attracting economic development to West Virginia

In segment one, Del. Andrew Robinson (D-Kanawha), the Democratic candidate for West Virginia State Senate, District 12, explains why he chose to run for State Senate, what he considers his greatest accomplishments while in the House of Representatives, and how he would attract economic development to the Mountain State.

Keeping the state’s greatest export home

In segment two, Del. Eric Nelson (R-Kanawha County), the Republican candidate for West Virginia Senate, District 12, explains why he chose to run for the West Virginia Senate, what work he’s most proud of while in the House of Representatives, and what he would do to change education in the state.

Preparing to go back into the classroom

In segment three, Amy Nichole Grady, the Republican nominee for West Virginia Senate, District 4, explains how’s she’s preparing to go back into the classroom, what her priorities are if she wins the seat, and what she would do to rebuild business in West Virginia.

Improving small business in the Mountain State

In segment four, Bruce Ashworth, the Democratic nominee for West Virginia Senate, District 4 explains why he chose to run for Senate, why the state government should do more to support small businesses in the state, and how he would improve education in the state.

