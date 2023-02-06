CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a new Congressional District 2 candidate, bills in the legislature, Bill Gates in West Virginia and tax reform.

In Segment One, we bring on a Republican Candidate for the U.S. House District 2 Alex Gasserud to talk about his campaign.

In Segment Two, State Auditor JB McCuskey (R-WV) talks about bills in the legislature.

Steve Roberts, President of the Chamber of Commerce, shares his thoughts on Bill Gates coming to West Virginia in Segment Three.

We end today’s episode with Jason Huffman with the Americans for Prosperity of West Virginia talking about tax reform.