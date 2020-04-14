Bishop Brennan on Easter and how technology allows for virtual church services

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston joins us to have a conversation about Easter, including the importance of the holiday on the Christian calendar, as well as how technology is allowing churches around the world to still hold service during stay-at-home orders.

He says while we may not be able to physically be together in worship, our current climate is ideal for the domestic church to thrive.

