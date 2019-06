Bloomberg’s coal proposal & protesting outside of health clinics

West Virginia Coal Association discusses Bloomberg’s $500 million coal proposal

Chris Hamilton, Senior Vice President of the West Virginia Coal Association, discusses Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million proposal to close every coal-fired power plant in the United States.

Inside West Virginia Politics Podcast

On this week’s episode, we talk to people on both sides of two separate controversial issues, Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million proposal to close every coal-fired power plant in the United States and the new Charleston city ordinance regarding protesters outside health clinics.

Sierra Club discusses Bloomberg’s $500 million coal proposal

Bill Price, the regional director of the Sierra Club, discusses Michael Bloomberg’s $500 million proposal to close every coal-fired power plant in the United States.

Charleston City Councilwoman discusses new ordinance regarding protesters outside health clinics

Charleston City Councilwoman At Large Caitlin Cook discusses a new Charleston city ordinance regarding protesters outside health clinics.

Derrick Evans discusses new ordinance regarding protesters outside health clinics

West Virginia House of Delegates candidate Derrick Evans discusses a new Charleston city ordinance regarding protesters outside health clinics.