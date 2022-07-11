CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis discusses abortion and reproductive rights, the opioid lawsuit and veterans affairs.

In Segment One, Mark talks to Huntington Mayor Steve Williams about the decision of the opioid lawsuit.

Segments Two and Three bring in an individual from both sides on abortion and reproductive rights. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R-WV) is in Segment Two and Delegate Kayla Young (D-Kanawha) in Segment Three.

We end the episode with WV Department of Veterans Affairs Sec. Ted Diaz. Mark and Diaz talk about how the proposed cuts to West Virginia’s VA medical centers were dropped.