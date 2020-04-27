Brighter Futures Program Coordinator Chelsea Carter on addiction treatment during pandemic

Inside West Virginia Politics
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chelsea Carter, Program Coordinator and Social Worker at Brighter Futures, talks about addiction treatment options during a pandemic, with most clinics and groups offering Zoom meetings.

She shares why she feels the lack of in-person meetings is hurting those in recovery, and where you can go for help.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories