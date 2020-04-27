Brighter Futures Program Coordinator Chelsea Carter on addiction treatment during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chelsea Carter, Program Coordinator and Social Worker at Brighter Futures, talks about addiction treatment options during a pandemic, with most clinics and groups offering Zoom meetings.

She shares why she feels the lack of in-person meetings is hurting those in recovery, and where you can go for help.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories