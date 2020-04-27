Brighter Futures Program Coordinator Chelsea Carter on addiction treatment during pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Chelsea Carter, Program Coordinator and Social Worker at Brighter Futures, talks about addiction treatment options during a pandemic, with most clinics and groups offering Zoom meetings.
She shares why she feels the lack of in-person meetings is hurting those in recovery, and where you can go for help.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio primary elections implement a new ballot system
- A Wisconsin community’s special celebration for a 103-years-old WWII vet
- Salvation Army helping people with pet food supplies during COVID-19
- Pentagon officially releases UFO videos
- Anti-vaccine activist apologizes after refusing to leave playground
- Convicted rapist on ICE’s Most Wanted list captured in California
- COVID-19 in WV: Education, Nursing Homes, Addiction, & the Impact on Minorities
- WVSSAC to light up stadiums in honor of HS seniors
- Health officials ready new guidelines as restrictions ease
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Senators request covering costs of mobile testing sites for veterans