Budget Deficit, Reopening the Economy, & Helping Those Impacted by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode, our guests continue the discussion on COVID-19, this time focusing on West Virginia’s financial status, including the state’s projected budget deficit, reopening local economy, and how you can help those struggling amid the pandemic.

Speaker Hanshaw on WV’s projected budget deficit

In segment 1, Republican House Speaker Roger Hanshaw tells us about West Virginia’s projected budget deficits — with the local economy just starting to reopen, he details what the state will be able to do about revenue shortfalls, including budget cuts, federal money in the state, and who can act on any decisions made. He also shares his opinion on the move to transfer federal prisoners into West Virginia facilities, telling us why he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

Kanawha County Commission President Carper on combatting county’s financial troubles

In segment 2, Kent Carper, president of the Kanawha County Commission, tells us how Kanawha County is doing under the shadow of the projected state budget deficit, as well as how they’ve combated financial troubles. He also talks about the gradual reopening of county parks, including guidelines to be followed, as well as the facilities that will not be opening.

Business Owner Caren Stone talks about reopening process

In segment 3, Caren Stone, owner of Serendipity Spa & Salon in Charleston, tells us about the process of re-opening her facility, how customers are handling changes, and what they’re doing to keep everyone safe, like offering services by appointment only and providing masks to employees and clients. She also tells us that she is concerned whether her fellow shop owners and entrepreneurs will be able to stay in operation in the long run.

Mountain Mission director John Roberts on virtual food drive, partnered with WOWK-TV

In segment 4, John Roberts, executive director of Mountain Mission, talks about how you can participate in his organization’s latest campaign, partnered with WOWK-TV, which aims to purchase food and other emergency needs for people affected by COVID-19. He also discusses how astounding West Virginia’s generosity amid a crisis can be.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories