Business Owner Caren Stone talks about reopening process

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Caren Stone, owner of Serendipity Spa & Salon in Charleston, tells us about the process of re-opening her facility, how customers are handling changes, and what they’re doing to keep everyone safe, like offering services by appointment only and providing masks to employees and clients.
She also tells us that she is concerned whether her fellow shop owners and entrepreneurs will be able to stay in operation in the long run.
