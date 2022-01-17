All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
Can there be no new tax increases in 2022? This and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren sit down with a variety of people to discuss the legislative session, taxes, economic developments, Hunger Free Day and more.

In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin and if she and the city council can balance the budget like in 2021 again so there are no new tax increases.

Segment Two has Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren with Charlie Burd, Executive Director of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GOWV) to talk about the legislative session.

Del. Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha) calls in to talk about the economic developments West Virginia is seeing in Segment Three.

We end today’s show with Chad Morrison, CEO of the Mountaineer Food Bank, and Mark Curtis to discuss Hunger Free Day.

