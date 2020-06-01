Candidates for WV Governor, US Senate on their race to for the 2020 Primary Election

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we hear from candidates for West Virginia governor and US Senate on their campaign platforms and their ideas for the Mountain State.

Kanawha County Commissioner Salango on his campaign for governor

In segment 1, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango tells us why he wants to be governor of West Virginia, why he believes he is the best choice of the democratic candidates, and what he would do differently if faced with a second wave of COVID-19 while in office.

WV Senator Stollings on mining projects and running for governor

In segment 2, West Virginia Senator Ron Stollings explains why he thinks his medical background makes him the best choice for governor, the future of the Hobet mine project, and what he would do differently than the current administration, should he be elected.

Gubernatorial Candidate Smith on his campaign, plans for budget deficit

In segment 3, Democratic Candidate Stephen Smith tells us how his campaign differs from other candidates, highlights the people and organizations backing him, and tells us his plan to fix the state budget deficit.

US Senate Candidate Richie Robb on his campaign and providing jobs to West Virginians

In segment 4, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Senate, Richie Robb talks about the importance of providing West Virginians with good jobs as part of his campaign. He also discusses the need to bring the Mountain State to the forefront of the “modern economy,” including broadband infrastructure.

