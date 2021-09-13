Capito discusses COVID-19 and Washington protest

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) talks about the surge of COVID-19 cases not just in West Virginia but throughout the nation. Capito also gives her thoughts about the fencing set up outside the U.S. Capitol, which is expected to return ahead of the protest in support of the people that were arrested in the last Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“I’m concerned and disheartened by that. Legal and lawful protest is something that is as old as our nation,” said Capito. “The ability to gather around the Capitol should be something that’s preserved. But I’m really disappointed we have to have another fence. I think it sends a bad signal to what we feel might happen at a protest like that. Think that’s changed the way our law enforcement looks at protecting us and protecting the Capitol.”