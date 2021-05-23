Capito discusses Reta Mays sentencing and $300M from infrastructure bill

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) discusses the Reta Mays sentencing and how the Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center in Clarksburg failed the victims and their families.

Capito also discusses the $300 million West Virginia will receive as part of President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure bill. The money will go towards expanding broadband, maximizing the United State Department of Agriculture and Appalachian Regional Commission programs,

