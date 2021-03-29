Capito on the border crisis: ‘Let’s not blame, let’s solve this problem’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) joins us to talk about her visit to the U.S./Mexican border near El Paso regarding the country’s immigration crisis and what needs to happen to solve it including a quicker asylum process.

“It’s just a human tragedy. I can’t imagine the desperation, that parents are sending their children. I understand that’s a difficult situation, but we need to solve it in their countries and also have policy that doesn’t just say ‘our borders are open,'” Capito said.

Capito says some of the issues she saw at the border included a facility built to house 1,000 adults overcrowded and housing about 1,100 children as well as over-worked border agents being pulled from the field to help care for those children. She also says the children are being kept in these Department of Homeland Security facilities much longer than they are supposed to be there before they go to a Health and Human Services facility. Capito says she is concerned about the fact the president has not acted on the situation because the crisis continues to grow.