‘Cautiously optimistic’: Nearing the end of the COVID-19 Pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, Dr. Sherri Young from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says they are in the last stretch for vaccinating against COVID-19 in West Virginia.

“We did so well in the beginning, with huge clinics, huge numbers, that made the biggest impact in our 65 and older. That’s who we vaccinated first,” said Young. “We are getting younger people vaccinated, which gives us courage to say, hopefully, when school starts this year, we don’t see the uptick like we did last summer.”

When discussing the end of the Pandemic, Young says to be “cautiously optimistic.”

“There are places, if you are fully vaccinated, you don’t need to wear your mask in public,” said Young. “There are requirements when you there’s still certain establishments that prefer you get — you wear the mask, even if you are vaccinated, so everyone’s protected.”

