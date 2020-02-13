Cell Phone Voting, Health Care, & the Conclusion to the Presidential Impeachment Trial

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On today’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, guests talk about the conclusion of the presidential impeachment trial, the ongoing investigation at Clarksburg’s VA Medical Center, the fight against opioids, and how cell phone voting could impact this election cycle.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) on the VA Medical Center and her vote in the impeachment trial

In segment 1, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) shares her frustrations about the ongoing investigation into the suspicious deaths at the VA Medical Center in Clarksburg, gives her opinion on the State of the Union Address, and tells us why she voted to acquit President Donald Trump.

WV Secretary of State Mac Warner on cell phone voting and the Iowa caucus

In segment 2, West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses all things cell phone voting, including the Iowa caucus meltdown and why the technology is so important to the Mountain state specifically.

Congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., discusses health care

In segment 3, we talk to Republican congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., about why health care is the central topic of his campaign. He also tells us why he thinks division is a real problem and addresses other issues West Virginia is currently facing.

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart on the legalization of marijuana, fight against opioids

In segment 4, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart talks about how, in the midst of the impeachment trial, the nation still continued the fight against opioids, and shares his thoughts on the push for the legalization of recreational marijuana in the state.

