Charleston business owner on restaurants’ preparations for reopening day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille and member of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association tells us all the steps restaurants are taking in preparation for reopening day, including what you can expect to see the next time you decide to outdoor dine.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Outdoor Dining, Elective Procedures, &”Safer At Home” During COVID-19
- Empty words: Students speak out about promised aluminum mill
- Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley establishes no-touch donation system
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Positive COVID-19 percentages lower than surrounding states
- Need food for your kids this summer? WV Gov. Justice announces help
- Coronavirus in Kentucky: Beshear confirms over 1,900 have recovered
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Kanawha County confirmed COVID cases stays steady
- South Carolina woman arrested, accused of licking hands and touching things in grocery store
- Ohio restaurant reopening standards set to be announced this week, DeWine says
- Annual letter carriers’ food drive postponed