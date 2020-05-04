Charleston business owner on restaurants’ preparations for reopening day

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, Deno Stanley, owner of Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille and member of the West Virginia Hospitality and Travel Association tells us all the steps restaurants are taking in preparation for reopening day, including what you can expect to see the next time you decide to outdoor dine.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories