CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk with Director for the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Dr. Rahul Gupta on efforts across the country and the Mountain State to combat the opioid epidemic.

We also talk with Delegate Ruth Rowan (R-Hampshire County) on changes in the state’s public education system and what that means for state education moving forward.

Delegate Mike Pushkin (D-Kanawha County) also stops by to discuss Democrats’ requests to have abortion laws put on the ballot for West Virginians to vote on.

Finally, we hear from Julie Palas from the West Virginia Women’s Commission on their Legacy Award for 11 women who are role models of their community.