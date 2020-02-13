Congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., discusses health care

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk to Republican congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., about why health care is the central topic of his campaign. He also tells us why he thinks division is a real problem and addresses other issues West Virginia is currently facing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories