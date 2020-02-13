Closings & Delays
Congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., discusses health care

Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk to Republican congressional candidate Matt Hahn, M.D., about why health care is the central topic of his campaign. He also tells us why he thinks division is a real problem and addresses other issues West Virginia is currently facing.

