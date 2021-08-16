Congressman Alex Mooney’s mother shares her story of escaping Cuba

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Inside West Virginia Politics, the mother of Congressman Alex Mooney, Lala Suarez-Mooney, discusses the latest on the unrest and protests that have been happening in Cuba in the last month. Mooney is a native of Cuba who fled Castro in the early 1960s and came to the United States.

“Well, I really wish there was some way we could help them. It’s a desperate situation,” said Suarez-Mooney. “Some of the comments say to the government you’re killing us with hunger, people are just desperate, the economic situation is desperate. Socialism and communism doesn’t work.”

Suarez-Mooney also shares the story of when she was arrested in Cuba following the failed Bay of Pigs demonstration. She shares the story of her escape, saying, “It was desperate in one day, Fidel Castro picked up 100,000 prisoners, said everybody goes to prison. And once in prison, they abuse us. For example, one day, they wanted to move some prisoners, they brought fire trucks, and firemen aimed the water hose at everybody, including one woman who was pregnant, and they aimed it at her stomach. They are cruel, and they don’t hesitate to use any means to keep people scared and bound. I was able to get out, but one of my uncles died in prison, and another fulfilled a 7-year sentence.”

Suarez-Mooney has written a book about her experience titled “Leaving Cuba: One Family’s Journey to America.”